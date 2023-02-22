A woman was shot and killed at a Bunt Drive apartment this morning, Fort Wayne police said.
Police were called to the 6000 block of Bunt Drive about 11:30 a.m. after several callers to 911 reported hearing gunshots, city police said in a statement.
Officers found a woman inside an apartment who had been pronounced dead by Three Rivers Ambulance Authority medics, the statement said.
It said officers received word that a man had arrived at the victim's residence, and when she opened the door, she was shot. The victim’s husband was also in the apartment, but was not injured, police said.
They said the shooting suspect fled on foot; a Fort Wayne K-9 officer and his K-9 conducted a track, but were not able to locate a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers. The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the Allen County prosecutor’s office and the county coroner’s office.