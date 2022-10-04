Two rural Angola boys who were injured – one of them fatally – in a hit-and-run crash in Steuben County were identified by police Tuesday.
Ryly Cumings, 12, and Wayden Bennett, 13, were walking along County Road 275 North near Lake James about 9 p.m. Saturday when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department said.
An initial investigation showed the driver left the crash scene before first responders arrive.
Bennett was taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, but later flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He died Monday.
Cumings was released from Cameron Hospital after being treated for a head laceration, police said.
Hope A. Richmond, 45, of Montpelier, Ohio was arrested Monday at a residence near Fremont.
Richmond is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice, all felonies.
Richmond was released Tuesday afternoon after posting $16,000 bond.