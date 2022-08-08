Police in Steuben County Monday identified a woman who died and two people who were badly injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday.
Breanna Jeanne Bright, 33, of rural Fremont, died at the scene of the crash at Indiana 120 near County Road 850 West. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Lonnie Lee Bright, 43, of rural Fremont. He was in critical condition Monday, police said.
Journey Bright, 5, a back seat passenger, remained hospitalized in critical condition. Granger Bright, 3, was released from a hospital, police said.
The sheriff's department said a 2007 Nissan Titan pickup driven by Donald Gene Squires, 50, of Howe was traveling west on Indiana 120 when it crossed the center line into the path of an eastbound silver 2012 Volkswagen passenger car driven by Bright.
Squires suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.