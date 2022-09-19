The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Angola Police Department are offering self-defense training for females ages 12 and older.
The Rape Aggression Defense course includes one night of lecture, two nights of practicing techniques and simulation as part of the last night. RAD is not a martial arts program. This program will teach risk awareness, prevention, reduction, and avoidance, while progressing to the basics of hands-on defense training.
The program will be Oct. 10 through Oct. 13 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Ryan Park Elementary School Gymnasium, 1000 S. John McBride Ave., Angola.
The program is free of charge. A $20 deposit will be collected at the time of registration and returned to all participants who complete all three nights of the program. To register contact First Sgt. Brad Kline at Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-668-1000 ext. 5260 or Assistant Chief Darrin Taylor at Angola Police Department at 260-665-2121.