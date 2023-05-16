Police are investigating what led to the deaths of two people found Tuesday at a Fort Wayne hotel.
The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a call in which two people were reportedly unconscious inside of a room at the Quality Inn, 1734 W. Washington Center Road.
The department’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate the deaths. Fort Wayne police were assisted by the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, the city fire department, and the county coroner’s office.
The coroner's office is expected to identify the victims after autopsies and notifying the next of kins.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the city police department’s Investigative Division at 427-1201.