A Fort Wayne police pursuit ended with minor injuries, damage to four cars near Lake Avenue and North Anthony Boulevard and a 19-year-old's arrest, officers said Thursday.
The pursuit began about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Colerick Street and Holton Avenue when Justice T. Smith fled from police during a stop for a traffic violation, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release.
The chase continued when Smith’s vehicle was disabled after he struck four vehicles near the intersection of Lake and North Anthony and fled on foot, police spokesman Sgt. John Nichter said in an email.
Smith was eventually apprehended by police.
The drivers of the four damaged vehicles went to a local hospital for treatment. The most serious injury was a broken arm, Nichter said.
Police recovered a gun near 2100 Reed Street that officials said was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.
Smith was charged with felony resisting law enforcement and three misdemeanor charges.