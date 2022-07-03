Police officers have always assumed that anyone they stop could be carrying a gun.
Now, officers in Indiana no longer have a way to immediately check whether someone with a handgun is carrying it legally.
On Friday, Indiana became a constitutional carry state, meaning handgun owners no longer need permits to carry a weapon outside their home.
But the law is slightly misunderstood, said Sgt. Brian Walker, spokesman for the local Indiana State Police post.
“It does not allow everyone to conceal or carry a handgun,” he said. “Yes, there’s a constitutional right, but it’s limited.”
State and federal laws that previously barred some applicants from obtaining gun permits still apply, Walker said. Those include felony convictions and displaying risky behaviors.
Even so, Allen County law enforcement officers have concerns about the new law and how people could interpret it.
Some people won’t know they’re not legally allowed to carry a firearm, while others might think anyone can carry one under the new law, regardless of past restrictions. If police determine later that someone they dealt with possessed a gun illegally, they could issue a warrant. The person might not know there’s a warrant out for their arrest.
Walker said it could be illegal for law enforcement officers to conduct an extensive search of suspects without a warrant.
Capt. Steve Stone, spokesman for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, sees such searches as counterproductive. “That would be a waste of everyone’s time,” he said.
Under the new law, people from out of state also can legally carry firearms in Indiana without a permit, he said. Those same people might have a criminal record elsewhere – but not in Indiana.
“It’s nice to know if there’s some reason they can’t have a gun,” Stone said. “A lot of our criminals don’t have permits but do have guns.”
Indiana’s legislators passed the law on March 21 after debate that included Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter and local officers speaking against eliminating permit requirements.
Even after the bill passed, concerns lingered. In April, Detective Marc DeShaies and Detective Matt Foote of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s gang unit talked about their uneasiness on episode 9.0 of Blue and YOU, the department’s community outreach podcast with host retired Lt. Jon Bowers.
About 14% of those who applied for a handgun permit were denied because they didn’t know – or forgot – that they couldn’t legally carry, the men said. Now, some portion of that 14% will carry not knowing they’re not legally allowed.
The three also speculated that because the law was part of a different bill rather than its own bill, its language wasn’t reviewed as thoroughly. Bowers said he believed a lot of the law’s murkier aspects will have to be settled in court.
“The law is very muddy,” DeSailes said. “We were just arguing there should be a system in place that allows a little transparency on who can’t possess a firearm because it’s very unclear right now.”
That doesn’t mean the men are against guns or even carrying without a permit, however.
“There’s a belief that law enforcement is not behind the Second Amendment, and most of us are some of the biggest Second Amendment people,” Foote said.
Walker said there are also reasons people should consider getting voluntary permits, which are still free.
“They should go through the permitting process for their own peace of mind,” Walker said. It will show others, such as police officers, that they are properly vetted to carry, and it will also allow them to carry in states that have reciprocal agreements.
“It’s a system that works,” he added.
Walker thinks it might work faster and issue permits quicker now that people aren’t required to have a permit.