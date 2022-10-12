Police received a reported threat to Norwell Middle School on Wednesday night.
Deputies worked with school administration to clear the building of all students, staff and visitors, the Wells County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page. An investigation into the source of the threat is ongoing, but there is no imminent threat, police said.
Norwell’s administration issued this statement:
“Upon learning of the initial threat, NMS administration, working in conjunction with local law enforcement, prioritized clearing the campus of all students, staff and visitors. Shortly after, members of the Wells County Sheriff’s Department, Fort Wayne Police Department, and Indiana State Police conducted a full search and sweep of the campus, which included Fort Wayne PD K-9 units which specialize in detecting explosive.
“After the sweep was complete, law enforcement confirmed that the threat was unsubstantiated, and staff was given all clear to reenter the building.”
School will be in session today as normal at all Northern Wells Community Schools campuses, the Facebook post said.