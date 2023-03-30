The Fort Wayne Police Department’s request to charge the public up to five times more for copies of videos has been delayed for at least a few months.
Police Chief Steve Reed withdrew the ordinance that would raise fees for footage from the department, including officer-worn body cameras. The department wanted the increase to pay for rising costs to process requested videos.
The City Council voted last week to hold the ordinance until Tuesday. Council members asked Reed and Lt. Lisa Williams, head of the department’s Digital Evidence Management Unit, for specific information about the cost of processing video from officer-worn body cameras and recording devices in police vehicles.
Sgt. Jeremy Webb, city police department spokesman, said Reed withdrew the request to give the department more time to accumulate data to show the need for an increase. He didn't provide an estimate of how long that could take.
Reed and Williams requested fees be raised to $4 a minute with a cap of $150 per video. The department currently can charge a flat rate of $30 a video.
The higher fees would help pay for increasing costs as the department continues to add more cameras, Reed said. The digital unit now has five employees, and Reed said previously the police department would use the fee revenue to hire one or two more officers.
The proposed rates are similar to what other departments charge, Reed said. People involved in the incidents can view videos twice without cost, as legally required, but they still have to pay for copies.
Processing the videos includes obscuring parts required by law, such as bystanders, deaths and property, Reed said. It’s time-consuming for officers and takes time from other duties.
Webb said the department gets numerous requests for body cam and vehicle videos from insurance companies and private parties, along with other requests. Reed said attorneys want copies of videos.
Council President Glynn Hines, D-at large, said council members want to know exactly how many requests the police get for videos and the exact costs for providing them. He wants hard numbers, which he said should be easy to gather. He also expressed concern about inconsistencies in when police agree to release videos.
On March 17, the police department released a video for the Nov. 2 death of 18-year-old Wyatt Beckler, who was shot by Fort Wayne police Officer Andrew Fry. After Fry was exonerated, local media received a link to a body camera video with context, including a voice-over by Webb and footage of Beckler’s internet history.
Police didn’t immediately release footage of Mayor Tom Henry’s arrest Oct. 8 for driving drunk, however, despite requests after the case was dismissed, Hines said.
Media received it after Luke Britt, the governor-appointed public access counselor, released an opinion Dec. 6 that stated Fort Wayne officials violated public access law by not releasing records of the arrest after the case was closed.
“If there’s something they want released, they release it immediately,” Hines said. “When and how do they choose?”
Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, wants to fund the police department’s digital unit by including the costs in the city budget instead of through higher fees. Paddock said he saw problems in the police department’s request that he hopes will be resolved before it returns to council.
“I’m glad the bill was withdrawn,” he said.