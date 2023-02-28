Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and putting a man in critical condition late Monday night.
Jerico Simmons was found in Grant County three hours after the shooting west of Fort Wayne, a news release said. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department didn’t include the suspect’s age or preliminary charges in the news release. Simmons was taken Tuesday afternoon to the Allen County Jail and is being held on a possible parole violation.
Deputies were called to the 13700 block of Ledgestone Place – just off Illinois Road, about a mile east of County Line Road – about midnight Monday and believe the suspect and victim were attending a small gathering at a home before the shooting. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and remained in critical condition as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
State police warn of phone scam
State police have asked people to beware of a phone scam that involves using the number for Indiana State Police headquarters.
According to a news release, the scammer’s phone number shows up as the agency with 317-232-8248. The scammer then claims to be a state trooper who is investigating drug charges pending in Texas. The scammer then threatens the victim with arrest if payment isn’t made.
The state police said they will never ask for or demand payment for any reason, the news release said.
“The easiest way to protect yourself from being scammed over the phone is to either ignore unsolicited calls from unknown callers or just hang up when something doesn’t seem right,” the news release said.
“If you feel as though you have been a victim of a phone scam, immediately report the incident to your local law enforcement agency and alert your bank as soon as possible so the payment can be stopped.”