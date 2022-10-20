Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries early Thursday.
Officers were near the 1100 block of Fayette Drive when they heard gunfire about 1:30 a.m., they said. Later, neighbors began to phone emergency dispatchers about someone being shot outside in the area.
Police said they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics took the man to a hospital.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.
One firefighter was injured this morning battling a fire that moderately damaged a southwest-side apartment, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.
The department said firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Lois Lane shortly after 10 a.m. and found smoke showing from the front door of a one-story apartment. They found a small fire in the back bedroom of the apartment and extinguished it in about 20 minutes.
Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire, which remains under investigation. They said neighbors were evacuated as a precaution.
The injured firefighter was taken to a local medical facility. Fort Wayne police, Neighborhood Code Enforcement, the American Red Cross, American Electric Power and Northern Indiana Public Service Co. assisted.