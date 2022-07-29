Two crashes in DeKalb County on Thursday resulted in minor injuries but totaled three vehicles, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
At 3:27 p.m., Jonathan M. Barkley, 40, of Grabill, was traveling north in the 2200 block of DeKalb County Road 79 when he swerved to miss a deer. His 2009 Lexus IS2 was totaled after it left the road and crashed into woods.
Barkley said he had head and knee pain but refused treatment at the scene.
At 6:31 p.m., a 2019 Black Mazda CX-5 driven by Marie Johnson, 17, of Huntertown, was going west on DeKalb County Road 68 and crossed DeKalb County Road 427 without yielding the right of way. Johnson’s Mazda struck the side of a 2015 white Nissan Murano being driven by Kristi Baker, 51, of Leo.
The Mazda came to rest facing west on 68, just east of 427. The Nissan was off the road facing south on the northwest side of the roadway, according to the sheriff’s department. Each vehicle was deemed a total loss.
Neither driver had injuries, and both were released by emergency medical workers at the scene.