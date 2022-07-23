Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed a Fort Wayne teen early Saturday in Paulding County.
According to a news release, Courtney Foy, 29, of Paulding was driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade eastbound on Ohio 613 near Van Wert Street in the village of Latty about 3:30 a.m.
Juan Gibson, 19, of Fort Wayne was standing in the eastbound lane when he was struck by the Jeep. Gibson died at the scene. Foy was not injured.
DeKalb driver veers off road
A Butler man fell asleep while driving in DeKalb County shortly after noon Saturday and ended up in a ditch, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.
Dane Knapp, 39, was headed north when he drove off the side of County Road 61, according to a news release. The 2006 Dodge Dakota struck a culvert on County Road 34 and was deemed a total loss. Knapp, who was alone in the vehicle, complained of chest pains and was taken to a hospital.