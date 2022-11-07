Warsaw police were looking for a suspect in a stabbing Monday at a McDonald's restaurant.
Officers were initially called to the Kosciusko County Justice Building today regarding a reported stabbing. As officers were enroute, they learned the stabbing occurred at McDonald’s at 315 N. Detroit St. The victim had driven himself to the Justice Building to find help. He was then transported to a Fort Wayne hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.
Police determined the victim, a 46-year-old Warsaw man, knew the suspect. Investigators used surveillance video to see that an argument between the victim and suspect ensued on the west side of the restaurant.
The argument became physical and the victim was stabbed on the left side of his body with an unknown sharp object, presumed to be a knife, police said. The suspect began to flee on a bicycle, but dropped it and left McDonald’s on foot.
Based on continued investigation, officers are searching for John Edward Robinson, who is 48 years old, white, 5-11 and 169 pounds. Robinson is reportedly homeless. He is believed to be armed. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Central Dispatch at 574-372-9511.
Police searched the area, but have not found Robinson.