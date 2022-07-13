The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.
Police described the person as a man about 20 years old and of uncertain ethnicity. Photos of the man were taken from video surveillance at the scene, the American and Asian Market at 4353 S. Anthony Boulevard.
The robbery happened about 4:19 p.m. Monday. Police said he used a knife during the robbery and arrived and left on the bicycle shown in the second photo.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 260-427-1201.