Police are looking for a Fort Wayne man accused of shooting into a crowd at Mitchell’s Sports Bar in late August, wounding two people.
A warrant has been issued for Jaleen J. Willis, 23, of the 6500 block of Covington Road. On Tuesday, Willis was charged with a felony: criminal recklessness, shooting a firearm into a building.
Willis faces one to five years in prison if convicted.
The incident happened about 1:23 a.m. Aug. 27 at the sports bar, located at 6101 W. Jefferson Blvd. in Fort Wayne, according to the probable cause affidavit. Video from the bar shows a fight broke out between five men and two women near the pool tables.
A man police later identified as Willis passed the group when words were exchanged. But he was about 25 feet away when the fight began. Willis pulled a gun from his pants and ran to the group, firing multiple shots, court records state. He then backed up and fired a last shot before running out the bar’s main entrance.
A woman on the other side of a half wall was hit in her upper right thigh and lower left calf. A man involved in the fight was hit in the hand. Witnesses told police Willis wasn’t looking where he was shooting.
Fort Wayne police identified Willis on the video through a photo on his Instagram account, court records state.
Police officers tried to apprehend Willis on Sept. 2 in the 8800 block of Gulf Drive, but he sped away “at a high rate of speed” with an infant in the car, court records state.
After a 10-minute chase, police ended the pursuit for public safety.