The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a Coldwater Road business in late June.
The suspect, wearing a black sweatsuit and white shoes, entered Sport Clips, 4415 Coldwater Road, about 9 a.m. June 29, produced a small handgun and forced an employee to fill a plastic bag with the money from the register.
The man, described as heavyset and in his late 30s to early 40s, exited the rear of the business and is believed to have left in a dark sedan.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1201, call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous P3 Tips app.