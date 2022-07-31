Fort Wayne police took a south-side man into custody Saturday after a standoff where he refused to leave his residence, making suicide threats while he had a gun, officials said.
Robert Lee Griffin Sr., 43, was not charged but was taken from the residence to be interviewed by investigators, according to a Fort Wayne Police Department press release.
Police responded to the home, in the 8000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, about 6:50 p.m. for a domestic battery investigation. Officers were told a man inside had a gun, and they observed the firearm in his hand, according to the police.
Griffin initially refused to exit the home but came out unarmed after several minutes, the release said. Police took him into custody then.