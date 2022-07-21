Neighborhood surveillance and a Thursday morning traffic stop led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne man for what police described as “a large amount of marijuana.”
Marquan Dshawn McGee, 26, of the 1300 block of St. Marys Avenue, was arrested on a preliminary felony charge of dealing in marijuana with a prior conviction, according to the police department.
The Fort Wayne Police Department’s gang and violent crimes unit and vice and narcotics unit, along with other officers, were conducting surveillance on a house in the 1000 block of St. Marys. The traffic stop about 11:37 a.m. showed evidence of drug trafficking, police said.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the house, and Indiana State Police troopers were also on the scene when the house was searched. Police dogs went through the residence, and officers were still collecting evidence at the scene about 3 p.m.
Police didn’t specify the amount of marijuana found, but a strong odor of the drug came from the house while police were searching it.