Fort Wayne City Council members do a lot more than participate in weekly meetings, and one councilman took a moment last week to explain that.
Geoff Paddock, D-5th, prefaced his opposition Tuesday to a rezoning request for a mixed-use development on North Clinton Street with the broad view of what council members do.
“I want everyone to know that those who are here, those who are watching and listening, that all nine of us do a lot more than just show up for a meeting for an hour or two or sometimes three,” Paddock said.
He talked about council members doing due diligence, which means taking all reasonable steps before making a decision.
“We don’t just talk with folks,” Paddock said. “We actually go out.”
Paddock said he went to the North Clinton property for the second time Tuesday. The first time he went with Dr. John Crawford, a former city councilman who opposes the proposed Arneo developments. On Tuesday, Paddock went to the property with developer James Khan, who has planned Arneo Place and Arneo Commercial Center on 202 acres.
Ultimately, the safety concerns Crawford presented won Paddock over. Paddock was the sole opposing vote on the rezoning requests.
Crawford thanked the council members during public comments for all of the time they put into the issue. Rezoning requests have always been difficult decisions for council members because there are two sides and long-lasting implications.
“But you know,” Crawford said, “Hard votes … that’s why you get the big bucks on City Council.”
Benefits wow councilwoman
The employee benefits at a local company seemed to have Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, considering a job change.
The council approved a 10-year tax abatement for Premier Truck Rental LLC for a $5.8 expansion project that is expected to create 70 new jobs and retain 100 employees. The average annual salary for the new jobs is more than $60,000.
Adriene Horn of Premier Truck said the benefits package has been enough to bring in high-level talent from other states. Premier Truck employees have access to a full gym, personal trainer and yoga classes.
“Trying to do all the fun things,” Horn said. “It’s worked so far.”
Tucker couldn’t pass up the moment for a joke.
“Got any room for a council member?” she asked as council members and people in the audience laughed.
Horn replied, “We’re hiring, so yes, we are. Yes, yes.”
Holcomb makes appointments
Two northeast Indiana residents and an Indiana basketball icon were among Gov. Eric Holcomb’s appointments to boards and committees.
Holcomb last week reappointed Paula Hughes-Schuh, CEO of YWCA of Northeast Indiana, to the Ivy Tech Community College Board of Trustees. Her term runs until June 30, 2025. Hughes-Schuh was the Republican nominee for Fort Wayne mayor in 2011, losing to Democrat Tom Henry.
The governor appointed Sherry Searles of North Manchester to the Early Learning Advisory Committee. Her term runs until June 30, 2025. Searles is the child care and early learning coalition director for LaunchPad with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce.
The governor also reappointed Quinn Buckner of Bloomington to the Indiana University Board of Trustees. His term runs through July 1, 2025.
Buckner, the starting point guard on IU’s undefeated 1976 national championship basketball team, is vice president of communications for Pacers Sports & Entertainment.
