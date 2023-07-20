Six northeast Allen County roads will be restricted from 7 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Aug. 11, using alternating lanes and temporary closures, the county highway department said today.
Officers will be on site to direct traffic, the highway department said in its notices.
The roads to be affected are:
• Grabill Road between Roth and Cuba roads;
• Trammel Road between Cuba and Antwerp roads;
• Roth Road between Notestine and Grabill roads;
• Cuba Road between Trammel and Grabill roads;
• Notestine Road between Schwartz Road and Indiana 37; and
• Antwerp Road between Cuba and Trammel roads.