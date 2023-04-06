Positive Resource Connection will focus its springtime fundraising effort to supporting its in-house food pantry.
Organizers’ goal is to raise $37,000 for the Gregory L. Manifold Food Pantry to support its annual needs, according to a news release. If the online fundraising campaign reaches that amount, the the food pantry will be kept well-stocked.
The pantry was named in honor of Positive Resource Connection’s longtime executive director, Gregory Manifold, who served in the position from 1998 to 2012.
Those interested in donating to the campaign can do so by visiting the organization’s website.
According to Positive Resource Connection’s website, a $25 donation can provide funding for two dozen cans of fruits and vegetables. A $100 donation can buy 90 bottles of Ensure nutritional shake.
More than 150 referred clients access the the pantry with more than half of those individuals using the pantry every month, officials said. Those clients come from 12 counties across northeast Indiana: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley.
Through the pantry, clients have access to household essentials including nutritional food and toiletries, according the news release. Donors may contribute specific items such as Ensure nutritional shakes, soap, toothpaste and frozen chicken and beef.
Donations directly benefit people living with HIV, according to Jeff Markley, Positive Resource Connection’s executive director.
“I think most of our clients would tell you that a campaign like this is one way that they can feel loved and supported by members of the community,” he said in a statement.
The organization’s decision to shift its fundraising efforts came at the beginning of this year and followed a decline of involvement in the Indiana AIDS Walk. The event became more costly and raised less money, according to Alexandra Sauer, Positive Resource Connection’s community relations manager.
Sauer said the organization was also affected by a cut in HIV prevention services funding by the Indiana State Department of Health. The pantry-focused fundraiser is an attempt to be more intentional with where they direct their money, the release said.