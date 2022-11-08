Power washing Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Joshua Heinerich of Catalyte Service Cleaning washes down a future Don Hall’s restaurant building on Superior Street on Tuesday. Arman Johnson | For The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Power washing Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Mayor Tom Henry sentenced for OWI charge The Dish: Car dealership owner bringing Korean barbecue restaurant to Fort Wayne Rep. Bob Morris cites ‘litter box’ myth in school board endorsement Local marching bands compete in Indiana state finals Weather Service warns of high winds across Indiana Stocks Market Data by TradingView