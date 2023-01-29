Hoosier Lottery officials announced Sunday that a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Speedway, 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn.
The entry matched four of five numbers and the Powerball number in Saturday night’s $572 million jackpot drawing. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday were 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has raised $25 billion for good causes supported by lotteries, according to a news release. Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39, the release said.