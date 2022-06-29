A company specializing in precision metal components for the medical and vehicle industries, among others, will locate in southeast Fort Wayne.
Boston Centerless is developing its first manufacturing facility outside its headquarters in Woburn, Massachusetts, at 6901 S. Hanna St., a Wednesday news release from Greater Fort Wayne says.
The address also houses Fort Wayne Metals, said Dan Watson director of marketing for GFW. Boston Centerless will use about 16,000 square feet of the building, he said.
The company plans to invest $619,000 in equipment by the end of 2023 and create up to 20 new jobs. Its location within the Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District qualifies the company for local tax abatements.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation also has committed up to $250,000 in incentive-based tax credits based on the company's employment plans.