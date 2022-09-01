Prine Road closure extended The Journal Gazette Sep 1, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The closure of Prine Road between Yoder and South County Line roads for bridge construction has been extended until 5 p.m. Sept. 16, the Allen County Highway Department has announced. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 1 dead after Fort Wayne school crash Moped crash sends juvenile to hospital Storms cause power outages for thousands in northeast Indiana Demolition begins on Hall's Original in Fort Wayne Fort Wayne City Council president considers run for mayor Stocks Market Data by TradingView