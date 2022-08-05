Prine Road is closing between Yoder and South County Line roads from 8 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Sept. 2 during bridge reconstruction, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Prine Road section to close for bridge reconstruction
- The Journal Gazette
