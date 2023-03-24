Pro race car driver speaks at Concordia

Paige Rogers, a 2021 Concordia graduate, speaks to students about her life as a professional race car driver Friday afternoon at Concordia Lutheran High School. Rogers drives with Rev Racing, which fields minorities and women within NASCAR and pushes for diversity and inclusion in the sport.
Students listen as Paige Rogers, a 2021 Concordia graduate, speaks to students about her life as a professional race car driver Friday afternoon at Concordia Lutheran High School. Rogers drives with Rev Racing, which fields minorities and females within NASCAR and pushes for diversity and inclusion in the sport.
Paige Rogers, a 2021 Concordia graduate, speaks to students about her life as a professional race car driver Friday afternoon at Concordia Lutheran High School. Rogers drives with Rev Racing, which fields minorities and females within NASCAR and pushes for diversity and inclusion in the sport.
Paige Rogers, a 2021 Concordia graduate, speaks to students about her life as a professional race car driver Friday afternoon at Concordia Lutheran High School. Rogers drives with Rev Racing, which fields minorities and women within NASCAR and pushes for diversity and inclusion in the sport.
Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette
Students listen as Paige Rogers, a 2021 Concordia graduate, speaks to students about her life as a professional race car driver Friday afternoon at Concordia Lutheran High School. Rogers drives with Rev Racing, which fields minorities and females within NASCAR and pushes for diversity and inclusion in the sport.
Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette
Paige Rogers, a 2021 Concordia graduate, speaks to students about her life as a professional race car driver Friday afternoon at Concordia Lutheran High School. Rogers drives with Rev Racing, which fields minorities and females within NASCAR and pushes for diversity and inclusion in the sport.