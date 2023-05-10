At a glance

Probation/parole conditions can include:

• Paying court-ordered fines and restitutionPaying supervision feesRegular reporting to probation/parole officers

• Finding and maintaining full-time employment/education

• (Paying for) Mandatory drug and alcohol tests (even for offenses unrelated to substance use)Curfews

• (Paying for) Electronic monitoring

• Not changing employment/residence without permission

• Attending specific programs (like anger management)

• Not associating with people who have criminal records (including friends or family)