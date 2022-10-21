Forty-five years ago, a few individuals joined together to pursue humanitarian work – hoping to help people thousands of miles away.
The fledgling organization sent its first financial aid check overseas in 1977 to assist fellow countrymen who had fled Ethiopia and were in refugee camps in Sudan.
That organization – Project Mercy – now says it provides more than $2 million a year in aid that touches the lives of nearly 50,000 Ethiopians through programs focused on education, health care, nutrition, vocational skills and infrastructure.
Today, the Fort Wayne nonprofit will celebrate its 45th anniversary with an open house from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at its offices at 7011 Ardmore Ave. Light refreshments will be served and guests can learn more about its mission and opportunities to help more families. Baskets made by elderly Ethiopian women and colorful glass bead bracelets made by women with disabilities will be on display and for sale.
Project Mercy was founded by Marta Gabre-Tsadick and her husband, Deme Tekle-Wold, along with the Rev. Chuck and Fran Dickenson of the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.
In 1974, Tekle-Wold and Gabre-Tsadick fled Ethiopia with their three young children due to political unrest, finding sanctuary in Fort Wayne.
So why is Project Mercy marking its 45th anniversary instead of waiting to celebrate a more traditionally celebrated milestone of 50 years? Lali Demeke, eldest son of the founders, said his parents are 90 years old and his father is in poor health in Ethiopia. Initially, the organization thought they might be able to attend the celebration.
When they founded Project Mercy, the goal was to address the most imminent needs of refugee relief and famine aid. In 1991, the organization began directing its efforts to rural development.
Demeke, who was general manager of Project Mercy in Ethiopia for seven years, now operates a solar energy business in Fort Wayne and helps at Project Mercy.
“It’s one thing to give aid, but it’s much more beneficial to build a strong, self-sufficient people who are invested in their own future,” he said.
“My older brother, Bete, who formerly worked at IBM and other international firms is the president of Project Mercy and spends most of his time in Ethiopia. Our motto is to offer a hand up, not a handout.”
Founder Gabre-Tsadick, in a recent Zoom session, said that “in order to fight against poverty, it’s necessary to attack it from many directions and then pluck it out.
“We cannot educate children if the only outcome is to make them discontented with the limited job opportunities currently available to them. We cannot just treat symptoms of malnutrition in the clinic and not also improve nutrition and agricultural production.
“We cannot teach good hygiene practices if people still bathe and drink from a contaminated water supply. Clean water piped into each home is possible, but only if economic conditions are improved for the entire community.”
Project Mercy’s mission is to help more Ethiopian families emerge from poverty.
The dream that started 45 years ago now includes a 52-bed hospital that treats about 12,000 people each year through in-patient and extended-stay services that includes a lie-in-wait home for mothers with high-risk pregnancies. Enrollment in its school program benefits nearly 2,000 youth from prekindergarten through grade 12.
In addition, it operates a college specializing in the training of young women to be midwives. A dairy cattle breeding program provides needed milk for children and a 10-mile-long water project with 20 distribution points brings clean drinking water to the 30,000 residents of the city of Yetebon in southern Ethiopia.
The organization, which works closely with the government, employs 450 Ethiopians across its program areas. All services and supplies are purchased locally.
In January 2006, Roy A. Coolman said Project Mercy asked him to relocate and help oversee the dairy cattle program launch in Ethiopia.
“This started an incredible adventure,” Coolman said in a statement. “This program is impacting the socioeconomic condition of the entire area. I feel so blessed to have been able to be a part of this program that has developed far beyond what I ever initially envisioned.”
Project Mercy maintains an office in Ethiopia that manages the distribution of funds to the various projects there. Its support comes primarily from individuals, a few foundations across the country and several churches, including some in the Fort Wayne area.
A longtime supporter of the organization has offered to match up to $500,000 of funds raised by Dec. 15.