A local railroad depot that sat decaying for decades is ready to greet the new year dressed in its holiday best.
The former Craigville Depot at North Wells and Cass streets in Fort Wayne has come a long way, and not just from its original site in 1879 along the Nickel Plate Railroad in Wells County.
A $280,000 restoration is complete, and the depot is scheduled to be open to the public next spring.
Built by John Craig, the depot is on the National Register of Historic Places. But it stood abandoned in a woods in Jefferson Township east of New Haven after it had served travelers, functioned as a telephone office and, starting in 1979, been the focal point of a hobby railroad a local man built for his children.
When that man, Ed Beyer, died, the depot’s future looked bleak. But some area railroad buffs took an interest in the structure. They gained permission to move it indoors to a warehouse on the property of Casad Depot in New Haven.
For the last three years, they’ve been working to restore and repurpose the 1,200-square-foot building to historically accurate condition.
This year, the depot was moved again, this time to a spot on the north side of the St. Marys River across from Promenade Park. And, at least for now, the depot project has crossed the finish line.
Plans are for the depot to become a shop selling ice cream, coffee and pastries from a well-known local baker, said Don Steininger, a longtime Fort Wayne developer and the depot project’s mastermind.
The depot will be part of Pufferbelly Junction, a retooling of the proposed Headwaters Junction project that didn’t prove feasible, he said.
Now, next to the depot is a restored 20th-century rail car that served as hospital transport for soldiers in the late 1940s and early ’50s. Steininger personally restored that piece of railroad history with the help of area tradesmen.
Pufferbelly Junction also features a modern pavilion.
Tim Hall, co-owner of Fort Wayne Outfitters & Bike Depot, the depot’s nearest neighbor, said he thinks the project will succeed. It should draw foot traffic from patrons of his business, which rents watercraft for people exploring the river, he said.
“What’s not to like?” he said of Pufferbelly Junction. “The more the merrier.”
A major accomplishment of the depot project was re-creating the gingerbread trim along the building’s roof line, Steininger said. Because of the depot’s historic status, “Every detail had to be reproduced,” he said.
That part of the project was aided by old photos and the patience of an Amish craftsman, Joseph Graber, Steininger said.
Even the depot’s unusually arranged angled siding had to be reproduced as it originally was, he said. Plans also had to go through several approvals, from local planners to the state and national historic agencies.
The only thing the National Register allowed leeway on was the color of exterior paint – gray with cardinal red trim.
Inside the depot, floors and woodwork were brought back to life. A paneled area that served as the baggage claim when the building was in railroad use will become a seating area for patrons, who are also expected to populate the pavilion in nice weather.
Another of the building’s features is a large painting of the depot in earlier times by Alan Daugherty, who grew up in Craigville and produced the painting years ago. It hangs in the restroom – mostly because that space had enough wall area, Steininger said.
Steininger said talks are nearly complete with the owners of the depot’s business, Grace Kelly May of GK Baked Goods in Fort Wayne and two of her partners in Junk Ditch Brewing Co., Andrew Smith and Dan Campbell.
Steininger said the site should draw much of its business “from foot traffic” from both local residents and visitors.
The depot is adjacent to the proposed north side trail of riverfront development. Also, the depot is a leisurely stroll from The Riverfront at Promenade Park, the multistory mixed-use building just east of the park.
The train car, which has a catering kitchen, wooden bar area, comfy club chairs and banquette seating, will be used for private parties.
It’s already open, but its slots are sold out through the end of the year, Steininger said. The car can accommodate about 20 people.
The train car can be rented by people who join the Pufferbelly Junction nonprofit organization for $100 a year. Rates are around $300 for a time slot, Steininger said.
There also will be hours when the rail car will be open to the public for programs devoted to history, as required by the junction’s nonprofit status.
Money for the depot project was raised by donations to Pufferbelly Junction, after the idea of using the depot as a welcome center for Headwaters Junction fizzled, Steininger said.
That attraction was originally planned as a tourist railroad and rail-yard park with a working roundhouse on land near the North River property along Clinton Street.
‘We had to pivot,” Steininger said of establishing Pufferbelly Junction. He’s now looking forward to the next phase of the riverfront project so the depot can get its due.
“By the time we got it, it was – well, a tree fell on it, and it didn’t have much left,” Steininger said.
“Now, it’s done. As much as anything, I’m glad it’s over,” he added. “Three years is a long time.”