The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority board approved Tuesday grants for a few projects, including $6 million for the second phase of Fort Wayne's riverfront development.
The second phase of Fort Wayne's riverfront project had a final agreement signed for a $6 million grant to go toward the $25 million expansion of riverfront development, which will feature a round largely on the north side of the St. Marys River.
Final grant agreements were signed for the Industry 4.0 Lab in Kendallville's former high school building and Watercrest, a Granite Ridge market-rate single-family housing development in Avilla. The agreements free up grants through the Indiana Economic Development Authority from the federal American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief dollars.
The grants will be $198,450 for the Kendallville project and $759,552 for the Avilla project.
The Lofts at Headwaters Park Project in Fort Wayne was approved to be sent on to the state economic development corporation for review of a proposed $5 million grant.
The Barrett & Stokely mixed-use project – which includes apartments and townhomes, commercial space and a parking garage – has been through more than $30 million in cost increases since it was proposed. However, this is the first funding it has received by way of the regional authority, said Ryan Twiss, executive director.
The review should be completed in 60 days, although city officials and the developer hope to close on the funding by the end of March.
The authority board also approved a letter recommitting to a project redoing the Opera Block of Jefferson Street in downtown Huntington.
Michael Galbraith, consultant to the authority, said a new ownership model combining several properties under one owner is being developed, and the authority wanted to make sure prospective funders knew the body still supported the project, even if ownership changes.