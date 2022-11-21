Riverfront Fort Wayne staff have worked with KultureCity to ensure Promenade Park and its programming are accommodating to everyone, including people with sensory needs.
The certification process included training by medical professionals on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to help with overstimulation situations. The park will now have sensory bags — packed with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads — available for guests who might feel overwhelmed by the environment.
Sensory sensitives are often experienced by people with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions.
“One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over stimulation and noise, which is an enormous part of the environment in a venue like Promenade Park,” the city said in a news release. “With its new certification, Riverfront Fort Wayne is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when attending any event at Promenade Park.”
People can download the KultureCity app to see the sensory features that are available and where to access them.
KultureCity is a nationwide nonprofit that focuses resources on improving communities for people with sensory needs.