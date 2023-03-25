Constance Ruffin refused to let a little rain ruin her 6-year-old's Promenade Park playtime.
So, the 31-year-old guided her son, Ghazi, through the activity tables inside the center's pavilion with the goal of enriching his homeschool curriculum.
"I thought it would be fun and educational to bring him here," said Ruffin, a contract employee with Healthier Moms & Babies in Fort Wayne. "I'm hoping he has a good time."
A bit shy, Ghazi mustered up a smile and said he indeed was enjoying himself during Promenade Park's free spring celebration event Saturday.
The day featured activities organized by Science Central, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Allen County Public Library and the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department.
Each of the agencies showcased their warm-weather offerings – although rainy conditions meant organizers had their work cut out for them.
Forty or so people braved the elements Saturday.
"We didn't know what to expect with the winds and rain, but at least it's not snowing," said Riley Hollenbaugh, a manager with Riverfront Fort Wayne. "This is a chance to celebrate the first week of spring and see what we have to offer."
Inside the pavilion, coloring books and crayons, paper-bag kite crafts and meet-and-greet stations with the participating groups were front and center.
Visitors also were treated to a scavenger hunt and a presentation by Soarin' Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center. The group is dedicated to the rescue, recovery and release of injured birds of prey in Indiana, southern Michigan and northwest Ohio.
Rob Hines, a Parks and Recreation manager, was on the hunt too. Besides showcasing the programs the department offers, Hines was on the lookout for spring/summer workers.
"It's that time of the year for us," he said. "It's a great job for college kids and teachers, just people who need summer jobs. It's better than working behind a counter or fryer."
Fort Wayne is known for its parks system, Hines said, and many residents are surprised to learn the department also manages the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, Sweet Breeze canal boat tours and music concerts at Foellinger Theatre.
"We still get people who don't know that," he said.