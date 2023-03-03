Hoosiers undergoing a financial hardship may qualify for a state program that offers property tax relief.
The Indiana Homeowners Assistance Fund, also known as IHAF, administered by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, also known as IHCDA, is a mortgage payment assistance program for Indiana homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, funded by the American Rescue Plan of 2021, soft-launched in February of 2022 and has helped more than 3,500 eligible applicants, distributing more than $40 million to date.
“As the time for annual property assessments approaches, it is important for Hoosiers to know that IHAF can possibly pay for delinquent and future property charge fees, including property taxes,” Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch said in a statement. “Homeowners in Indiana who anticipate having difficulties paying their property taxes, or who already have delinquent property taxes, should visit www.877gethope.org for more information and to start an application.”
Through the program, Hoosiers can connect with a housing counselor for advice and information on their options.
Homeowners interested in applying may be eligible if they meet the following requirements, as shared by IHCDA:
• Impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and experienced a financial hardship on or after January 21, 2020;
• Own only one mortgaged home;Property to be assisted is the primary residence;
• Have an income equal to or less than 150% of the Area Median Income adjusted for household size, or 100% of the National Median Income, whichever is greater; and,
• Live in Indiana.
“In addition to property tax assistance, applicants may also be eligible to receive mortgage reinstatement, up to six months of monthly mortgage payment assistance, and assistance with other property charge fees including homeowner insurance and homeowner association fees,” said Jake Sipe, the executive director of IHCDA.
The General Assembly has introduced and advanced several bills to address homeownership issues, including property tax relief – which increased by an average of 18% for Hoosiers.
