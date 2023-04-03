Under a proposal just one step away from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk, infants who are surrendered under the state’s safe haven laws could get to adoptive families more quickly.
But some lawmakers fear its provisions could violate the rights of regretful or unaware biological parents. New anti-vaccine provisions also snarled debate.
“This is probably the best thing that we have ever done,” said bill author Travis Holdman, R-Markle, of Indiana’s 20-year-old safe haven law.
He told lawmakers earlier this month that it saves infants and can help desperate biological parents.
The law allows people to relinquish infants anonymously – as long as there are no signs of abuse – and lays out procedures for safe surrenders and legal custodies.
Holdman’s Senate Bill 345 defines a safe haven infant as one 30 days old or younger and who’s been voluntarily left by a parent with an emergency medical services provider or in a newborn safety device often called a baby box.
The Indiana Department of Child Services has taken surrendered infants into custody for the last two decades. The legislation would let licensed child placing agencies do the same.
“DCS, it sort of gets bogged down in the bureaucracy,” Holdman told the Capital Chronicle. “I believe it’s just another opportunity for a licensed child placing agency to stand in the place of DCS, and just to provide more options for those families that are interested in adopting infants.”
Holdman’s proposal attempts to skip foster placements in favor of adoption. It tasks the outside agencies with placing infants into pre-approved adoptive homes “without unnecessary delay.”
One infant was in DCS custody for 22 months, said the bill’s House sponsor, Joanna King, R-Middlebury, on the floor recently. She said getting placing agencies involved could get children “placed with their forever famil(ies) much sooner.”
The goal is to “minimize the number of moves that a child’s going to have. We want to provide security as soon as possible,” Adoptions of Indiana leader Meg Sterchi told lawmakers at a hearing.
That placement doesn’t mean biological parents can’t return and assert their rights, she said. But the legislation makes it easier and faster to eliminate those rights.
Senate Bill 345 requires DCS and the outside agencies to file petitions – within 15 days of taking custody – to terminate the legal relationship between surrendered infants and their biological parents.
The proposal lays out what that petition should include and how to give public notice on it, so that parents who regret the surrender or didn’t know of the infant can take the child back.
But if they don’t respond to the public notices or ask for custody within 28 days, the legislation says they’re “irrevocably” implying consent to the ending of their parental rights.
Multiple lawmakers of both parties – most of them lawyers by trade – said the time period was too short and that biological parents should get more opportunity to go to court.
Sen. Susan Glick, R-LaGrange, noted in a hearing last month that it’s an “irreversible decision to terminate parental rights.” Later, she expressed concern for fathers who don’t know of their children.
“We’re talking (less than) 30 days for them to discover that they have a child and come forward without any more information than ‘Baby Boy X has been surrendered,’ ” Glick said.
Sterchi countered that fathers have the entire nine months of the pregnancy in addition to the proposed time period.
“Having sex with a woman is notice enough that there could be a pregnancy,” Sterchi said. “There has to be some responsibility on the part of the father to engage.”
Lawmakers also inserted a provision blocking the placing agencies from “discriminat(ing) against” prospective foster and adoptive parents who don’t have unspecified vaccines.
“The issue is we want to make sure that a family is not discriminated against based on their vaccination status,” King said on the floor recently. The amendment came directly from House leadership, she said during a committee hearing. It was easily adopted with oral consent – not a roll-call vote.
That’s already DCS policy, spokeswoman Noelle Russell told the Capital Chronicle in an email. The department declined to comment on the rest of the bill.
But the changes apply to all placing agencies and for all foster and adoption decisions – not just those pertaining to infants surrendered under the safe haven law.
There are exceptions for “medically fragile” children and for “biological parental preference.” But there’s little detail on how sick is sick enough, or how parents might communicate that preference, if their identities are even known. King did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
“I rise on this issue because of this bill and a series of other bills before this body that are designed to reduce the use of immunization in this state. That’s what’s going on here,” said Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis.
He cautioned that some highly effective vaccines can prevent diseases with serious consequences, like the irreversible paralysis of polio, the birth defects of rubella and the sterility of mumps.
“I think we have to take a stand that we favor vaccinations – that we don’t want to play around with it, that we think it’s important,” DeLaney said. “It saves lives and health and money.”
