Officials cannot move forward with the construction of a new jail after Allen County Council members rejected a local income tax request, the commissioners said today in a statement.
The request to create a 0.2% local income tax to help fund a new jail failed today after four Allen County Council meunty Commissioners said in a statement about an hour after the council's meeting that they are “extremely disappointed" in the income tax decision.
“Without that additional revenue, we cannot move forward with the construction of a new Allen County Jail," the commissioners said.
Council members discussed the commissioners’ request at length and heard several public comments in opposition before voting.
Councilman Tom Harris, R-2nd, said approving the financial structure wouldn’t commit officials to the commissioners' plan for a $324 million jail with 1,334 beds split into five pods. Commissioner Rich Beck said the officials plan to fund $15 million of the jail costs with the budget designated for the commissioners.
Harris said he has looked at cutting one of the pods and reducing the total number of beds to 1,088, which would bring thembers voted in opposition.
The Allen Co total cost down to about $260 million. At one point, county officials had said the jail could cost $350 million.
Harris and Councilman Don Wyss, R-4th, were the only two members who supported the request. Councilmen Ken Fries, R-at large; Kyle Kerley, R-at large; Bob Armstrong, R-at large; and Josh Hale, R-1st, opposed the local income tax request.
In response to a lawsuit filed by former inmate Vincent Morris, U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty ordered the county to address inhumane conditions, including overcrowding and understaffing, at the downtown jail.
The commissioners have said the only way to address overcrowding is to build a larger facility. The commissioners are responsible for the jail building, and operations are handled by the sheriff, who is also required to make changes as part of the order.
The next status hearing for the federal court order is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 29.
The commissioners’ statement referenced a saying: ‘today’s dollars are cheaper than tomorrow’s.’
“By putting off the decision to fund a new jail at this moment in time, County Council will ultimately spend more taxpayer dollars,” the statement said. “We will continue to pursue long-term solutions to the civil rights issues of inmates as well as unsafe conditions for staff. It is required by the lawsuit, and it is the right thing to do for our community.”