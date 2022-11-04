What a new jail for Allen County might look like came into sharper focus Friday during the weekly meeting of the Allen County Commissioners.
Cory Miller of Elevatus, the Fort Wayne architectural firm chosen for preliminary design work on the jail, presented for the first time an illustrated report showing renderings of the exterior and interior areas of the jail.
The plans shown during the commissioners' Jail Update are tentative, he stressed, but they indicate the thinking going into the project.
Among the key features: the living units are designed as "pods" that arrange inmate cells around a central square "command area" like spokes of a bicycle wheel, with one- and two-person cells at the outside edge.
The pods would be self-contained, with each having a recreation area, so inmates would not have to be escorted or transported to other areas. Dayrooms would fill the area between the spokes.
The facility could be expanded by developing additional pods, Miller said. He added the facility would be "horizontal," or only one-story tall, to eliminate difficulty with navigating security on multiple levels.
"It won't be 10 stories tall," he said of the jail building. "Going vertical is a problem...It will be low profile."
Although a rendering shows the facility on the disputed site at Adams Center and E. Paulding roads, Miller said that was for convenience only.
The commissioners are still considering four sites, and the facility shown "would work on any of them," Miller told The Journal Gazette after the presentation.