The public’s cost for a new Allen County Jail could include up to 0.2% more in county income tax.
Allen County Commissioners Therese Brown and Rich Beck asked the Allen County Council today to hold a public hearing for the potential increase. Council President Tom Harris, R-2nd, said the hearing would likely happen at their June or July meeting.
Brown said Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors calculated the 0.2% increase would cover a bond issue of $286 million to pay for the jail. The project’s current estimated cost is $350 million.
The county is working with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department to reduce costs, Brown said.
After holding a public hearing, the council members would then need to hold another meeting to discuss and possibly vote on the increase in income tax. Holding a public hearing won’t obligate the council to take action on the 0.2% increase, Brown said.
The commissioners started the process of building a new jail after U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty ordered the officials April 2022 to alleviate unconstitutional conditions at the current downtown facility, Brown said. Those include overcrowding, understaffing, insufficient inmate supervision and too much violence.
The proposed jail is expected to be built on 70 acres of farmland at 2911 Meyer Road. The county closed on buying the land April 14 after doing environmental due diligence, Brown said.