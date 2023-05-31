A proposed $20 million medical clinic for Fort Wayne’s southeast side received Wednesday a financial boost from the Legacy Joint Funding Committee.
The committee members approved a $2 million grant toward the Neighborhood Health Clinics Inc. project, which is planned to be the organization’s third clinic in the city. It’s slated to go into the former L.C. Ward Education Center at 3501 Warsaw St. in the Oxford neighborhood.
Construction is expected to start around the end of the year and finish in early 2025, Neighborhood Health CEO Angie Zaegel said.
Money in the Legacy Fund came from the lease and sale of Fort Wayne's old power utility. The committee is made up of City Council members and mayoral appointees who meet twice a year to consider funding requests.
The clinics at 1717 S. Calhoun St. and 3350 E. Paulding Road are bursting at the seams, said Sarah Neace, director of mission advancement.
Zaegel said about 4,000 of the Neighborhood Health's clients live in the 46806 zip code, which would be within walking distance of the new clinic.