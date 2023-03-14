A proposed rezoning for a complex with 20 townhomes across from Canterbury School drew complaints from neighbors at Monday’s Fort Wayne Plan Commission meeting.
The developer and owner, Hummingbird Canterbury LLC, wants to change the zoning of nearly 1.57 acres at 5510 South Bend Drive from single family to multi-family, allowing the townhouses to be built. The developer would remove a dilapidated house next to Southwest Fire District Station 2 for the project, attorney Scott Federoff said at Monday’s public hearing.
Hummingbird Canterbury would put two buildings of 10 townhouses each on what are now six single-family home lots platted almost 100 years ago, Federoff said. Those lots were never developed except for the one house, he said.
The area has a need for upscale multifamily dwellings in the area, and these townhouses would rent for $1,600 a month, he told plan commission members. Their design is for each to have a garage, family room, kitchen and half-bathroom on the first floor, then two bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the second floor.
Plans call for two vehicle access points to the property, one on South Bend and the other to the south on Northridge Drive.
Federoff said it would be in-fill development on an underused lot, making use of empty lots as the city wants, and it is next to commercial buildings on Covington Road to the north. It’s typical to have multi-family homes between commercial areas and single-family homes, he added.
Residents who live south of the proposed development disagreed with the need for the multi-family dwellings in the neighborhood and said traffic has increased significantly because of Canterbury and commercial development along nearby Jefferson Boulevard.
“I see no positive value to the neighborhood or neighbors,” said Jeff Jacobs, who lives a few blocks south of the proposed development.
Jacobs thinks it will drive down property values, ruin the neighborhood’s charm and cause more wear on the chip-and-seal roads.
He was also concerned about erosion and runoff water.
Kristie Clendenen, who lives on Covington Road, said 60 extra bathrooms would overload the recently improved wastewater system.
Federoff responded that if six houses were built on the existing lots, they’d all require individual access to the sewers on South Bend or Northridge. He also said Canterbury drives the traffic in the area, and building the townhomes would not increase that significantly.
New Plan Commission member Karen Richards had concerns about traffic from the school during drop-off and pick-up times. Federoff said the exit on to Northridge to the south would help townhouse residents avoid that traffic.
The plan commission will vote March 20 whether to give the City Council a recommendation to approve the rezoning.
Also at the meeting, the plan commission held a public hearing to rezone 9 acres in the 2400 block of West Dupont Road from agricultural residential to multi-family residential. The property is across Dupont from the Walmart and west of the former Penn Central Railroad right-of-way, including areas that were once wells and processing buildings for that side of town.
The development would have 88 rental units, said Jamie Lancia of Lancia Properties.
They would be 48 two-story townhouses and 40 one-story ranch style houses. Each would have its own garage.
The plan commission is expected to vote March 20 whether to recommend the rezoning to the City Council.