A former Bishop Luers High School teacher accused of child seduction might face two additional charges after a second victim told police she wants a criminal case pursued.
A woman, who is one of three former students who has alleged having a sexual relationship with 34-year-old Jordan M. Miller, first told police about the relationship in October but did not want to press charges because she lived out of the state at the time. In early May she reached out to a detective, wanting to move forward with charges.
The woman is the second former student to pursue charges against Miller.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Snyder filed a motion June 12 to add two more counts against Miller, who was charged with two counts of child seduction in May stemming from the first former student. The motion is scheduled to go before Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull on July 19.
During an interview with police, the woman, referred to in court documents as "Victim 2," said her student-teacher relationship with Miller began to shift in late 2016 to something more personal, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Officer Kenneth Johnson. At that time, Miller asked the then 17-year-old girl to watch his dog over the holiday break.
By the following January, the two began texting or talking on the phone daily, according to court documents. The woman told police she did not tell anyone about the texts and that she felt guilty for talking to Miller.
About two months later, Miller asked the student to come over to his apartment and she told him no, according to the affidavit. She said Miller was persistent over the next several days until she agreed to go to the apartment, where the two held hands, hugged and laid together while they watched a movie, according to court records.
Visits with Miller continued on a "regular basis, weekly basis" after that and each visit included more sexual behavior, the woman told police, court documents show. By mid-March, Miller said he wanted to have sex, but the woman declined, saying that "this was way too far."
Miller responded to her objection to sex with comments, such as calling her his girlfriend; saying that it is a normal, healthy activity for couples; and asking "how do you expect us to work out if we don't have sex," according to the affidavit. The woman said she agreed after three to four rejections.
A sexual relationship continued through the woman's 18th birthday and began to slow down in February 2018, the woman told police according to court documents. The woman said she last had sex with Miller in June 2018, which was after she graduated.
During the relationship, the woman said Miller sent her nude photos and asked her for some in return, according to the affidavit. The woman said Miller also recorded them having sex and she told him to delete it.
The woman told police that Miller said he deleted it, but she was not sure whether he actually did.
Miller was first arrested in early May after charges were filed against him stemming from another alleged sexual relationship. The woman, referred to as "Victim 1" in court documents, said the sexual relationship began in February 2018 and ended about three months later.
The first victim said the typical student-teacher relationship between her and Miller shifted to something more personal when he asked her to watch his dog, according to court documents. The relationship evolved into the two having sex after Miller made the girl alcoholic drinks.
“That’s how I lost my virginity that night,” the woman told police.
She said the relationship continued until she went to college, according to court documents.
Miller taught at Bishop Luers during the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 school years and resigned following a school investigation into whether Miller wrote a paper for a student, court documents show. When police spoke to the former student, she said Miller wrote the paper for her in exchange for sexual favors.
The three students attended Bishop Luers at the same time but did not know the others had alleged sexual relationships with Miller, court records say.
A jury trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 28.