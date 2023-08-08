The Fort Wayne Police sergeant who struck and killed a pedestrian was not criminally liable for the man's death, Allen County's prosecutor said this morning.
Sgt. Joshua Hartup struck local attorney Henry Najdeski on April 19 at the intersection of South Calhoun and Main streets. Najdeski died three days later from his injuries.
A Class A infraction for failing to yield to a pedestrian causing bodily injury has been filed against Hartup, according to a release from the Allen County prosecutor's office. His initial court appearance for the ticket is scheduled for Aug. 29.
Najdeski had the right of way to cross the street when he was struck, Michael McAlexander, the county's prosecutor, said in the release. Hartup said he did not see the man as he turned onto Main Street from South Calhoun Street until he struck him.
Hartup cooperated in the investigation by submitting to chemical testing, voluntarily turning over his personal and city-owned cellphones and providing statements and interviews to investigating agencies, according to the release. Video evidence showed the unmarked police pickup truck Hartup was driving was not going at an excessive speed.