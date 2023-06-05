About 1,200 people gathered at the northwest corner of West Main and Ewing streets for today's the dedication of the Pillars of Hope and Justice monument.
The public display was inspired by the address Martin Luther King Jr. delivered in Fort Wayne on June 5, 1963.
The statue features six pillars of nonviolent resistance and looks like ancient architectural pillars and reeds of papyrus. Each pillar features words from King Jr.'s speech in Fort Wayne.
Martin Luther King III, son of the civil rights leader, spoke at the dedication.
"It is wonderful to be in Fort Wayne at this particular moment because there are monuments, statues and honors to my dad and mom around the nation and world," King said. "But, I think this is the first one that has the words of his message that was done in the community."
After the dedication, guests gathered a block south in the University of St. Francis' Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center for a celebration of the 60th anniversary of King Jr.'s visit.
Mayor Tom Henry, Fort Wayne History Center Executive Director Todd Pelfrey, Rev. Bill McGill and King all spoke at today's celebration.