For the next month, Allen County residents can tell local officials how they think a potential $53.6 million in federal funds should be spent on transportation projects.
The Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council wants residents to give input on the 2024-28 Transportation Improvement Program.
The organization will have an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. April 26 in room 045 of Citizens Square.
The transportation improvement program addresses projects such as highways, trails, bridges and Fort Wayne’s Citilink bus service.
Representatives from the regional coordinating council, Fort Wayne, Allen County and the Indiana Department of Transportation will be at the open house.
“We welcome comment on where we’ve chosen to spend money,” said Dan Avery, the council’s executive director. “It identifies where the federal funds will be spent over the next five years.”
The transportation improvement program is updated by the council and the transportation department every two years, Avery said. Some projects are close to being built, while others are still in the concept stage.
“This document covers all of the major projects and the regional projects that affect Allen County,” he said.
That includes bicycle and pedestrian paths and revamping access to U.S. 30 in the western part of the county.
Residents can ask about project details and make suggestions, such as changes to the plan and which projects should have priority, Avery said.
The newer the projects are, the more open they are to public requests, Avery said. However, officials will consider all comments, including on projects close to construction that have had public input sessions.
The comment period includes public review of a draft of an air quality conformity document, according to the council’s news release. In 1997, Allen County was designated a nonattainment area for air pollution because the amount of ozone in the air exceeded National Ambient Air Quality Standards.
Avery said Allen County’s situation has improved, and it’s now designated as in maintenance mode.
Drafts of the 2024-2028 plan are available at www.nircc.com/documents-for-public-comment.html or at the regional planning council’s offices, which can be reached at 260-449-7610 for an appointment.
The comment period lasts through May 5. Input can be made on the website or by sending an email to Dan.Avery@co.allen.in.us. Residents can also send mail to the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council, Citizens Square Suite 230, 200 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne, 46802.