The Allen County Council has scheduled a public hearing for the first week of June to gather public comment on a proposed income tax increase to pay for the planned new jail.
County residents could pay up to 0.2% more in income taxes under a proposal the county commissioners made to the council on May 18.
The public hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. June 7 in Room 035 at Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St. in Fort Wayne, according to an announcement Allen County Auditor Nicholas Jordan made Friday.
The cost for each Allen County taxpayer will depend on the rate council members pass – if they pass it, Jordan said. For someone making $50,000 a year, a 0.1% tax increase would mean paying $50 more in income tax a year for up to 25 years, while the full 0.2% would mean $100 more, according to figures he sent out.
A person making $30,000 a year would pay $30 more a year under a 0.1% tax increase and $60 more under a 0.2% increase. Someone making $100,000 a year would pay $100 more under a 0.1% increase or $200 if the council passes a 0.2% increase.
“It just depends on a person’s taxable income,” Jordan said.
The county commissioners requested the public hearing at the May 18 council meeting. The county council, which sets tax rates and allocates county funding, is responsible for holding a meeting to allow taxpayer input.
Council members could vote on the increase as soon as their June 15 meeting, according to the news release. Council President Tom Harris said the council has the option of considering it then or at the July 20 meeting.
The commissioners consider July the latest time to pass an increase, he said. Having the public hearing at a special meeting will give council members the option of two meetings to consider the matter.
The public hearing will be held in the evening instead of the County Council’s usual 8:30 a.m. meeting time because more people will be able to attend, Harris said. Council members may not respond to questions because the hearing a chance for people to give viewpoints for consideration, but they may address the points at the later meetings.
Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown said the proposed 0.2% tax increase is what Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors calculated would cover payments for a bond issue of $286 million. The jail project’s current estimated cost is $350 million, but county officials and the jail contractors are looking for ways to cut costs, she said.
Baker Tilly consultants recommended increasing local income tax as preferable to raising property tax to finance the jail, Brown said at this week's County Council meeting. Since 2018, the state has permitted counties to use a special purpose income tax for correctional facilities.
Chris Cloud, the commissioners’ chief of staff, said an income tax for a jail may legally last no more than 25 years and be used only that purpose. The county’s bond issue would likely last 20 years, he said.
The commissioners started the process of building a new jail after U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty ordered them in March 2022 to alleviate unconstitutional conditions at the current downtown facility. Those conditions include overcrowding, understaffing, insufficient inmate supervision and too much violence.
The current jail can hold up to 732 inmates. Leichty set 981 as a new jail’s capacity goal.
The proposed jail is set to be built on 70 acres of farmland at 2911 Meyer Road. The site is part of 140 acres the county bought for $6.3 million in April. The remaining 70 acres will be available for potential growth.
Jail construction is expected to begin in spring 2024 and be completed in 2027.