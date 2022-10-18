The public is invited to provide input on a redesign and future rebuilding of South Anthony Boulevard, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Open houses will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. tonight at the Allen County Public Library's Hessen Cassel branch, 3030 E. Paulding Road, and from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Amistad Presbyterian Church, 1701 Capitol Ave.
Online engagement is available in both English and Spanish at www.southanthonyboulevard.com.
Input is being accepted through October, with design concepts to be revealed next year, the city said.