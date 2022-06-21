A new comprehensive plan to guide the future of city and county land use will be unveiled Monday at the first of several public meetings.
The plan, All In Allen: Moving Forward Together, has been in development for more than two years. Planning officials and a consultant updated the previous comprehensive plan, Plan It Allen, completed in 2007.
Feedback on the new plan from residents and businesses was sought earlier in the process, but this meeting seeks reactions to a full draft, said Sarah Jones, principal planner with the Department of Planning Services.
Jones said work on the new plan, which began in February, 2020, was delayed because of the pandemic. But the draft is now on track to take revisions from the meetings and solicit necessary approvals in upcoming months, she said.
The first meeting will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a 30-minute presentation at 6 p.m., at the Grand Wayne Center’s Calhoun Ballroom in downtown Fort Wayne. Those who attend will have the chance to examine the draft and comment on specifics.
The public also may attend four additional meetings. Three are Tuesday: noon to 1:30 p.m. at AWS Foundation, 5323 W. Jefferson Blvd., and 5:30 to 7 p.m. at McMillen Park Community Center, 3901 Abbott St., and Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, 550 E. Wallen Road.
Another meeting will take place noon to 1:30 p.m. June 29 at Metea County Park Nature Center, 8401 Union Chapel Road.
Jones said the plan also will be presented at upcoming council meetings in Grabill, Huntertown, Monroeville and Woodburn, but dates have not been established.
She added the draft plan and a video will be available online at AllinAllen.org. The draft is expected to be posted Friday.
Planners expect about 150 people to attend Monday’s meeting and about 50 at each of the other meetings, Jones said.
Angelica Pickens, a Fort Wayne spokeswoman, said the plan has evolved since the framework was presented to the community last July.
It has “more detail and refinement of the goals and strategies and will include supporting text and maps,” she said.
GIS mapping was included in the new plan, Jones said.
“It’s important to note that it’s been a long time since the last one,” she said. “With all the growth we’ve had since then, we hope we can continue to set the stage for shared values around land use.”