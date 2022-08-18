Purdue University received a grant of $329,475 and Earlham College received $242,129 as part of $51.7 million awarded to colleges and universities across the country Thursday.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 189 grant awards to institutions of higher education as part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program. It provides grants to universities and colleges for projects designed to provide disadvantaged college students effective preparation for doctoral studies.
“When we look at U.S. students studying to become our future physicians, professors, scientists and other crucial professionals requiring graduate degrees, many demographic groups are underrepresented, including first-generation college students and those from low-income families,” said Nasser Paydar, assistant secretary, Office of Postsecondary Education, in a statement. “McNair grants fund projects at universities and colleges that help underrepresented students to access doctoral programs.”
Thursday’s announcement reflects Cardona’s priorities to expand equitable access to education and make higher education more inclusive and affordable, according to a news release. Through McNair grant funding, projects at institutions of higher education provide students opportunities for research or other activities such as summer internships and seminars.
McNair-funded initiatives also prepare students for doctoral study through tutoring, academic counseling, and assistance with securing admission to and financial assistance for enrollment in graduate programs. McNair projects may also provide services designed to improve financial and economic literacy of students, mentoring programs and exposure to cultural events and academic programs not usually available to disadvantaged students.