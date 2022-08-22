Purdue University Fort Wayne announced Monday this school year’s slate of participants in the Omnibus Speaker Series.
The list includes three newly announced presenters along with two – Judy Woodruff and Michael Steele – who postponed appearances initially scheduled for the 2021-22 series, according to a news release
“This series provides an opportunity to bring together our campus community and the broader Fort Wayne community to experience the rich diversity of thought, perceptions, and experiences that our outstanding speakers bring to the mix,” PFW Vice Chancellor Jerry Lewis said in a statement. “We are thrilled to again have such a stellar lineup.”
Woodruff, who will kick off the series Sept. 14, is a longtime political reporter who has worked for NBC and CNN. She is now the anchor and managing editor of “PBS NewsHour.” According to the news release, her event – “A Conversation with Judy Woodruff” – was made possible through a partnership with PBS Fort Wayne.
The second speaker, Steele, will present “The Political Scene According to Steele” on Oct. 24. Now an analyst on MSNBC, Steele became the first African American person elected to statewide office in Maryland in 2009. He also was chairman of the Republican National Committee from 2009 until 2011.
The final speaker of 2022 will be NASA scientist Moogega Cooper. She served as the planetary protection lead for the agency’s 2020 Mars mission, ensuring Earth-based contaminants don’t make it to Mars. Her talk is scheduled for Nov. 14.
In 2023, Onion founding editor Scott Dikkers will come to Fort Wayne Feb. 16. His talk, “The Funny Story Behind the Funny Stories,” will share his experience commitment to a unique vision and of “standing firm in the face of seemingly impossible challenges and threats,” according to the release.
The final speaker will be George Takei, an activist, recording artist, author and, of course, actor – most famously as helmsman Hikaru Sulu in “Star Trek.” “Where No Story Has Gone Before: An Evening with George Takei” is scheduled for April 25.
“From a childhood spent with his family wrongfully imprisoned in Japanese American internment camps during World War II to becoming one of the country’s leading figures in the fight for social justice, LGBTQ+ rights, and marriage equality,” the release states, “Takei remains a powerful voice on issues ranging from politics to pop culture.”
The Omnibus talks will all take place at 7:30 p.m. on each respective date. They will be held in the Auer Performance Hall of the John and Ruth Rhinehart Music Center, at 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.
According to the release, tickets are free on a first-come, first-served basis, and a $1.50 fee is assessed for online ticket orders. Tickets are limited to four per person and are typically released two weeks before each event.